Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Stock Price Up 9%

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) shares rose 9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.19 and last traded at $19.10. Approximately 596,957 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,113,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.52.

CLDX has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

The stock has a market cap of $755.73 million, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 3.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.56.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36). The company had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.29 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,069.42% and a negative return on equity of 30.93%. Research analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Richard M. Wright sold 20,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $387,683.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,620,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $33,930,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $26,000,000. Vivo Capital LLC lifted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 7.7% in the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,722,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,545,000 after buying an additional 122,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $18,538,000. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immunotherapies and other cancer-targeting biologics. It develops CDX-1140, an agonist human monoclonal antibody, which is being studied as a single-agent and in combination with CDX-301 in a Phase I dose-escalation study in metastatic solid tumors and B cell lymphomas; CDX-3379, a monoclonal antibody designed to block the activity of ErbB3 that is in an early Phase II study in advanced head and neck squamous cell cancer in combination with Erbitux; CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the KIT receptor and inhibits its activity; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody that uses anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 co-stimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway.

