Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) Trading 6.5% Higher

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) traded up 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.32 and last traded at $2.30. 103,043 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 665,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average of $2.46.

Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cellect Biotechnology stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 39,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 1.78% of Cellect Biotechnology at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellect Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:APOP)

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in developing ApoGraft, a technology platform that functionally selects stem cells to enhance the safety of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the ApoTainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies.

