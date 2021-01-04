Celo Dollar (CUSD) Hits Market Cap of $18.59 Million

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Celo Dollar token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003058 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Celo Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $18.59 million and approximately $420,745.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00042437 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $112.88 or 0.00345136 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00036219 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00014865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00024025 BTC.

Celo Dollar Token Profile

Celo Dollar (CRYPTO:CUSD) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 18,589,095 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

