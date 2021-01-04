Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) PT Set at C$9.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) has been given a C$9.00 price objective by Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.08% from the stock’s current price.

CVE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Firstegy raised Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$7.50 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.58.

Shares of CVE stock traded up C$0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$8.03. 6,734,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,979,181. The company has a market cap of C$9.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.10. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$2.06 and a 1-year high of C$13.60.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.33). The company had revenue of C$3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

