Centrality (CENNZ) Price Hits $0.0241

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Centrality has traded down 18% against the US dollar. Centrality has a market cap of $28.45 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrality token can now be purchased for about $0.0241 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00042933 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006091 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.91 or 0.00333207 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00032687 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00015324 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $691.19 or 0.02216461 BTC.

About Centrality

Centrality (CENNZ) is a token. Its launch date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,182,720,127 tokens. The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai

Buying and Selling Centrality

Centrality can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

