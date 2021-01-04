Centric Cash Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (CNS)

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Centric Cash has a total market cap of $152,365.78 and approximately $168,257.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centric Cash token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Centric Cash has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001430 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000025 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About Centric Cash

Centric Cash (CNS) is a token. Centric Cash’s total supply is 804,053,424 tokens. The official website for Centric Cash is www.joincentric.com

Centric Cash Token Trading

Centric Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centric Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centric Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

