Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Trading 5% Higher

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) shares traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.94 and last traded at $2.92. 862,214 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 562,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRNT. ValuEngine lowered Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

The company has a market capitalization of $235.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.45.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $70.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.54 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ceragon Networks Ltd. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 73.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 214,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 90,837 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 544.9% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,118,762 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 945,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 8.5% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 371,010 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 29,086 shares during the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

