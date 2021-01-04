CertiK Price Up 11.3% Over Last Week (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 4th. CertiK has a market capitalization of $23.58 million and $5.70 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CertiK token can now be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00002977 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CertiK has traded up 11.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003190 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00029899 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00127418 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.69 or 0.00180760 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.34 or 0.00536786 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.40 or 0.00281876 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00019351 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00050460 BTC.

CertiK Token Profile

CertiK’s total supply is 100,713,987 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,258,484 tokens. The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org

CertiK Token Trading

CertiK can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

