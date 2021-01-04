Cervus Equipment Co. (CERV.TO) (TSE:CERV) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.69

Cervus Equipment Co. (CERV.TO) (TSE:CERV) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$12.69 and last traded at C$12.64, with a volume of 1116 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.76.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CERV shares. Raymond James upgraded Cervus Equipment Co. (CERV.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on Cervus Equipment Co. (CERV.TO) from C$9.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$194.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.37.

Cervus Equipment Corporation provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial Equipment. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

