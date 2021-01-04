Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $755.45 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) will report $755.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $770.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $746.45 million. Charles River Laboratories International posted sales of $691.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full year sales of $2.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Charles River Laboratories International.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.63 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $237.00 to $256.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.20.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 22,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.38, for a total value of $5,112,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,777 shares in the company, valued at $48,747,979.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.29, for a total transaction of $508,023.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,874.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,889 shares of company stock worth $7,307,020 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRL. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth about $1,458,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,734,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

CRL opened at $249.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $95.58 and a 1 year high of $257.88.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

