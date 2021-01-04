ChartEx (CHART) Trading Up 7.3% Over Last 7 Days

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 4th. One ChartEx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ChartEx has a market cap of $220,499.66 and $11,070.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ChartEx has traded up 7.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003222 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00029702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00125972 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 39.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.29 or 0.00258734 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.53 or 0.00536646 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.33 or 0.00284637 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00019094 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00051140 BTC.

ChartEx Profile

ChartEx’s genesis date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro

ChartEx Coin Trading

ChartEx can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

