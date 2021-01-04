Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI)’s share price rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.16 and last traded at $5.07. Approximately 1,334,524 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 2,480,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

CEMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities raised shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.09.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 76.55% and a negative return on equity of 73.70%. The company had revenue of $10.27 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEMI. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 63.6% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 627,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 244,039 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC increased its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 342,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 120,540 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chembio Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $358,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 75,556 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Chembio Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. 31.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, Dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

