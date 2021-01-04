Chiliz (CHZ) Price Reaches $0.0188 on Major Exchanges

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $102.15 million and $50.36 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chiliz token can now be bought for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX, IDEX and Bilaxy. During the last week, Chiliz has traded 33.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chiliz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00029638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00128007 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 52.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.15 or 0.00272593 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $167.62 or 0.00524288 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.23 or 0.00275966 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00018703 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00050928 BTC.

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,429,628,749 tokens. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com . Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz

Chiliz Token Trading

Chiliz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chiliz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chiliz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.