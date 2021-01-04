Chimpion (BNANA) Reaches Market Cap of $221.13 Million

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded down 13.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 4th. Chimpion has a market cap of $221.13 million and $742,198.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chimpion token can now be bought for approximately $6.97 or 0.00022224 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, Crex24 and Instant Bitex. Over the last seven days, Chimpion has traded 28.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003190 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00029899 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00127418 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.69 or 0.00180760 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.34 or 0.00536786 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.40 or 0.00281876 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00019351 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00050460 BTC.

Chimpion Token Profile

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 tokens. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio . The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io

Buying and Selling Chimpion

Chimpion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Crex24 and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

