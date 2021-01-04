China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Stock Price Up 9.9%

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) shares rose 9.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.52 and last traded at $0.49. Approximately 1,276,586 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,838,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Pharma stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 235,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of China Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

