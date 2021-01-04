Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Gap Down to $23.96

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.96, but opened at $21.95. Chindata Group shares last traded at $22.10, with a volume of 1,701 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CD. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Chindata Group in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.60 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chindata Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.17.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $68.85 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chindata Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CD)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers colocation and managed, energy procurement and transmission, infrastructure, and IT and network services. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020.

