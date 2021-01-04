Chindata Group (NYSE:CD) Shares Gap Down to $23.96

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:CD)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.96, but opened at $21.95. Chindata Group shares last traded at $22.10, with a volume of 1,701 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on CD shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Chindata Group in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Chindata Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Chindata Group in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Chindata Group in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Chindata Group in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.60 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.17.

Chindata Group (NYSE:CD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $68.85 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CD. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Chindata Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,797,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Chindata Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,534,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Chindata Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,911,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Chindata Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Chindata Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,981,000.

Chindata Group Company Profile (NYSE:CD)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers colocation and managed, energy procurement and transmission, infrastructure, and IT and network services. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.