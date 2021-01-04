Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

CHYHY has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S stock opened at $25.58 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.54. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 52 week low of $15.37 and a 52 week high of $28.94.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops and sells natural ingredient solutions for food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes and Health & Nutrition segments.

