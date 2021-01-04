Chromia (CHR) Market Capitalization Achieves $9.60 Million

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Chromia token can currently be purchased for $0.0223 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Chromia has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. Chromia has a market capitalization of $9.60 million and $2.91 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003199 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00029788 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00128142 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 47.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.12 or 0.00269101 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.00 or 0.00527847 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.21 or 0.00282179 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00018894 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00050680 BTC.

Chromia's total supply is 471,970,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 429,562,408 tokens.

The official website for Chromia is chromia.com

