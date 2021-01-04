Chubb (NYSE:CB) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a $155.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $152.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 0.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CB. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Chubb from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.42.

NYSE CB opened at $153.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Chubb has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $167.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.66 and a 200 day moving average of $132.50. The company has a market capitalization of $69.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chubb will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total transaction of $143,972.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,130.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total value of $3,586,033.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 220,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,758,634.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,683 shares of company stock worth $27,794,915 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CB. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at $673,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter worth about $11,285,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,237,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,646,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

