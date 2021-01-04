Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Equities research analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CHDN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $161.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, 140166 upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.00.

CHDN stock opened at $194.79 on Monday. Churchill Downs has a 12-month low of $52.90 and a 12-month high of $212.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.61.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.44. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $337.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.12 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Churchill Downs news, COO William E. Mudd sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total transaction of $1,217,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 271,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,116,909.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total value of $1,025,889.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,592,922.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 9.1% in the third quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.

