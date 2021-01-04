Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Equities research analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.64% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CHDN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $161.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, 140166 upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.00.
CHDN stock opened at $194.79 on Monday. Churchill Downs has a 12-month low of $52.90 and a 12-month high of $212.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.61.
In other Churchill Downs news, COO William E. Mudd sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total transaction of $1,217,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 271,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,116,909.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total value of $1,025,889.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,592,922.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 9.1% in the third quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Churchill Downs
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.
