Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $80.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) to announce sales of $80.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $81.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.77 million. Chuy’s posted sales of $102.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full-year sales of $321.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $320.01 million to $322.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $383.53 million, with estimates ranging from $353.33 million to $394.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.02 million. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

CHUY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Chuy’s in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Chuy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Chuy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Chuy’s from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 17.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chuy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 410.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the second quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the second quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

CHUY opened at $26.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.20 and a beta of 2.04. Chuy’s has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $28.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.41.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

