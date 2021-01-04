CIBC Increases CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) Price Target to C$36.00

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price objective boosted by analysts at CIBC from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CAE. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. TD Securities raised their target price on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$23.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$32.63.

CAE stock traded down C$0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$34.48. 471,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.70. CAE Inc. has a 12-month low of C$14.26 and a 12-month high of C$42.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$32.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.96. The company has a market cap of C$9.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.88.

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$704.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$622.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.9664378 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

