CIBC Increases Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) Price Target to C$81.00

Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) had its price objective increased by research analysts at CIBC from C$73.00 to C$81.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.63% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$66.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$46.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of TSE LNR traded up C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$67.71. The company had a trading volume of 63,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,022. The firm has a market cap of C$4.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$64.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$47.22. Linamar Co. has a one year low of C$24.57 and a one year high of C$71.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$2.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.64 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linamar Co. will post 5.9800003 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Linda Hasenfratz purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$67.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,391,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$13,564,000. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Mcdougall sold 3,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.54, for a total transaction of C$254,558.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,169 shares in the company, valued at C$146,494.26. Insiders have acquired a total of 51,723 shares of company stock worth $3,504,691 over the last ninety days.

Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) Company Profile

Linamar Corporation together with its subsidiaries design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

