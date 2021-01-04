Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $767.00 Million

Analysts forecast that Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) will post $767.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cimpress’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $769.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $764.40 million. Cimpress posted sales of $820.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full-year sales of $2.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.61 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $586.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.63 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 11.21%.

CMPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub cut Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimpress currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cimpress during the third quarter worth $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 232.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in Cimpress during the second quarter worth about $230,000. 76.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMPR opened at $87.74 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.06. Cimpress has a 52-week low of $40.80 and a 52-week high of $126.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

