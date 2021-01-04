Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.74 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) will report sales of $1.74 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cintas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.76 billion and the lowest is $1.72 billion. Cintas posted sales of $1.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cintas will report full year sales of $7.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.01 billion to $7.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.46 billion to $7.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS.

CTAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus assumed coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cintas from $240.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.10.

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total value of $23,145,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,215.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total value of $2,888,858.25. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $599,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 398.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after buying an additional 12,325 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $353.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $322.66. Cintas has a 12-month low of $154.33 and a 12-month high of $369.20.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

