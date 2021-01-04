Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.74 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report $1.74 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cintas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.72 billion and the highest is $1.76 billion. Cintas posted sales of $1.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Cintas will report full-year sales of $7.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.01 billion to $7.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.46 billion to $7.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cintas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.10.

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total transaction of $23,145,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,215.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total transaction of $2,888,858.25. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 54.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 35.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 44.7% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Cintas by 54.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTAS opened at $353.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.66. Cintas has a 52 week low of $154.33 and a 52 week high of $369.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

