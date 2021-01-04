Citadel (CTL) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $18.00

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 4th. During the last week, Citadel has traded up 22.2% against the US dollar. Citadel has a market capitalization of $21,541.25 and $18.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Citadel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Citadel alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 32.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Citadel Coin Profile

Citadel (CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io.

Buying and Selling Citadel

Citadel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Citadel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Citadel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Citadel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Citadel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.