Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Position Decreased by Stillwater Investment Management LLC

Stillwater Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,771 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of C. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 196,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after buying an additional 43,538 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 7.6% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP raised its stake in Citigroup by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 35,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 15,340 shares during the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $511,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth $13,934,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Citigroup news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $49,828.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at $458,425.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $1.42 on Monday, reaching $60.24. 1,087,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,005,426. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.89 and a 200 day moving average of $50.53. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $83.11. The company has a market capitalization of $125.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

C has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.02.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

