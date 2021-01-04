Citigroup (NYSE:C) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Citigroup (NYSE:C) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, AR Network reports. They presently have a $72.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.77% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.02.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $61.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $83.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.53.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Citigroup will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $49,828.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 552.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 202,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 171,796 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 284,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,256,000 after acquiring an additional 83,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 8,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

