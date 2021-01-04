Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $25.50 to $29.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.04.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $35.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $41.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.09.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $424,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 99,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 205,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 87,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 70,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 38,931 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.