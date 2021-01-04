Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Lifted to “Buy” at DA Davidson

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) was upgraded by research analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $24.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $19.00. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.91% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.75 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.65.

CIVB stock opened at $17.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day moving average is $14.75. The stock has a market cap of $278.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.93. Civista Bancshares has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $24.32.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $28.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.85 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 8.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIVB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 228.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 46,401 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 42.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 9,287 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 4.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the third quarter worth $30,000. 50.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

