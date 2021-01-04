Claymore (CLM) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Claymore (CURRENCY:CLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Claymore has a market capitalization of $1,562.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Claymore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Claymore has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. One Claymore token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, DDEX and VinDAX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00029507 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00126752 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 51.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.08 or 0.00269919 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.35 or 0.00524752 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.22 or 0.00276631 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00018790 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00050771 BTC.

Claymore Token Profile

Claymore’s total supply is 74,622,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,513,196 tokens. Claymore’s official website is claymoretoken.com . Claymore’s official message board is medium.com/@claymoretoken . Claymore’s official Twitter account is @claymoretoken

Buying and Selling Claymore

Claymore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, VinDAX and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Claymore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Claymore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Claymore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

