CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Stock Price Down 8.2%

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)’s share price fell 8.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.70 and last traded at $26.66. 2,773,242 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 2,896,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.05.

Several brokerages have commented on CLSK. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

The company has a market cap of $638.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.27 and a beta of 4.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.09.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,691,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter worth $3,023,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CleanSpark by 4,740.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 87,702 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter worth $1,078,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CleanSpark in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. 4.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

