CloakCoin Price Up 6.6% This Week (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. In the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000919 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $15,764.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001364 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000226 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00016221 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000021 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,568,023 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

CloakCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

