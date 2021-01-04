Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Trading Up 7.2%

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) was up 7.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.01 and last traded at $9.97. Approximately 966,881 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 6,167,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CODX shares. ValuEngine cut Co-Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub raised Co-Diagnostics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Co-Diagnostics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Co-Diagnostics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Co-Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Get Co-Diagnostics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $281.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of -3.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.95.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $21.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 53.81% and a return on equity of 93.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eugene Durenard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $101,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard S. Serbin sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $171,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,305 shares of company stock worth $1,883,480 in the last ninety days. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,302,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,198,000 after acquiring an additional 525,062 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $2,804,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,305,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 87,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 143,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 82,163 shares during the last quarter. 23.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX)

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.