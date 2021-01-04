CoinDeal Token Price Hits $0.0063 on Exchanges (CDL)

CoinDeal Token (CURRENCY:CDL) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last week, CoinDeal Token has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. CoinDeal Token has a market capitalization of $293,096.02 and $785.00 worth of CoinDeal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinDeal Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003195 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00029637 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00126631 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.61 or 0.00260860 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.18 or 0.00524785 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.25 or 0.00282069 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00018953 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00051108 BTC.

CoinDeal Token Profile

CoinDeal Token’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,842,401 tokens. The official website for CoinDeal Token is token.coindeal.com

Buying and Selling CoinDeal Token

