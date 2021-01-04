CoinEx Token Hits Market Cap of $6.91 Million (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. CoinEx Token has a total market capitalization of $6.91 million and approximately $851,793.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00043084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006411 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.83 or 0.00305968 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00030694 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00015513 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00022959 BTC.

CoinEx Token Coin Profile

CoinEx Token (CET) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

CoinEx Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

