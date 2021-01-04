CoinFi (COFI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $198,609.59

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. CoinFi has a market capitalization of $198,609.59 and $61,531.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CoinFi has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. One CoinFi token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00043268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006562 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.60 or 0.00334909 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00035376 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00015490 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00023946 BTC.

About CoinFi

COFI is a token. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 tokens. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi . The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com

Buying and Selling CoinFi

CoinFi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

