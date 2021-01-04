Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.25% from the stock’s current price.

CL has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.58.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

CL stock opened at $85.51 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.11 and a 200-day moving average of $78.90. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 145,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total transaction of $12,380,761.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,756 shares in the company, valued at $6,796,806.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 11,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $998,852.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,575.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 261,885 shares of company stock worth $22,254,529. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,060,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,633,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752,328 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 63.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,463,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,935,000 after purchasing an additional 566,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 14.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,764,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,965,000 after purchasing an additional 462,211 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 176.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 710,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,608,000 after purchasing an additional 453,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,515,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,036,000 after buying an additional 381,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.