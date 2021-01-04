Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 25,813 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.1% of Park National Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Comcast were worth $23,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,842,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,750,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,286 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Comcast by 10.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,639,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343,311 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 0.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,876,660 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,086,634,000 after acquiring an additional 125,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 4.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,157,293 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,024,996,000 after acquiring an additional 860,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Comcast by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,995,791 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $601,185,000 after acquiring an additional 300,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.57.

CMCSA traded down $1.90 on Monday, hitting $50.50. 1,636,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,245,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.69 and its 200 day moving average is $45.13. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

