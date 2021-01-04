Commercial Metals (CMC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 11th. Analysts expect Commercial Metals to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.22. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Commercial Metals’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Commercial Metals to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $20.54 on Monday. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $24.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.44 and a 200 day moving average of $20.66.

In other Commercial Metals news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 51,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $1,080,413.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.