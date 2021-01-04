Comparing KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) and Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) and Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get KeyCorp alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for KeyCorp and Jeffersonville Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KeyCorp 3 11 5 0 2.11 Jeffersonville Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

KeyCorp currently has a consensus price target of $19.23, indicating a potential upside of 17.17%. Given KeyCorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe KeyCorp is more favorable than Jeffersonville Bancorp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KeyCorp and Jeffersonville Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KeyCorp $7.69 billion 2.08 $1.72 billion $1.80 9.12 Jeffersonville Bancorp $24.76 million 2.92 $6.51 million N/A N/A

KeyCorp has higher revenue and earnings than Jeffersonville Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

KeyCorp has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jeffersonville Bancorp has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares KeyCorp and Jeffersonville Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KeyCorp 16.38% 7.87% 0.76% Jeffersonville Bancorp 21.80% 6.56% 0.85%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.6% of KeyCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Jeffersonville Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of KeyCorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Jeffersonville Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

KeyCorp pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Jeffersonville Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. KeyCorp pays out 41.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

KeyCorp beats Jeffersonville Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company. The company operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The Consumer Bank segment offers deposit and investment products, personal finance and financial wellness services, lending, mortgage and home equity, student loan refinancing, credit card, treasury services, and business advisory services. The Commercial Bank segment engages in serving the needs of middle market clients in seven industry sectors: consumer, energy, healthcare, industrial, public sector, real estate, and technology The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

About Jeffersonville Bancorp

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Jeff Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking accounts, demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits in the form of certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides personal loan products, such as auto/RV/motorcycle/boat, home improvement, debt consolidation, check, and other financing; and business loans, including commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, short-term notes, installment, and commercial vehicle/equipment loans, as well as agricultural and construction loans. In addition, the company offers an array of mortgage products, including residential, home equity lines of credit, construction, vacant land, manufactured homes, mobile homes, and seasonal homes. Further, it provides credit and debit cards; business services, including electronic deposits and withdrawals, and remote check deposits for business customers; and online/mobile banking services. As of April 14, 2020, it had 12 full-service branches in Sullivan and Orange County, New York located in Anawana Lake Road/Monticello, Eldred, Callicoon, Jeffersonville, Liberty, Livingston Manor, Loch Sheldrake, Monticello, Narrowsburg, Port Jervis, White Lake, and Wurtsboro. The company was founded in 1913 and is based in Jeffersonville, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.