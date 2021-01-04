Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $516.64 Million

Equities analysts expect Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to announce sales of $516.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $511.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $526.00 million. Compass Minerals International reported sales of $500.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full year sales of $1.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.79 million. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMP. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Compass Minerals International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the third quarter worth about $72,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CMP opened at $61.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.68. Compass Minerals International has a 12-month low of $34.39 and a 12-month high of $66.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

