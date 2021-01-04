Concentrix (CNXC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 11th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ CNXC opened at $98.70 on Monday. Concentrix has a 52 week low of $80.00 and a 52 week high of $116.78.

CNXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Concentrix in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Concentrix Solutions Corporation provides customer engagement services in the United States and internationally. The company offers solutions in the areas of customer lifecycle management, marketing solutions, automation and process optimization, analytics and insights, consulting, finance and accounting, information technology services, and technology assets.

