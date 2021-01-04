Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Shares Gap Down to $3.29

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.29, but opened at $3.01. Conifer shares last traded at $3.10, with a volume of 130 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conifer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $26.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.74 million. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 21.69% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. On average, analysts forecast that Conifer Holdings, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

