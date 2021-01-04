Consensus 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $191.00 (SEN)

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One Consensus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Consensus has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. Consensus has a total market capitalization of $967,145.00 and approximately $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,079.19 or 1.00777910 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00008862 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00018383 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00011537 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00042004 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000179 BTC.

About Consensus

Consensus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 coins and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 coins. Consensus’ official website is consensus.ai . Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Consensus

Consensus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Consensus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Consensus using one of the exchanges listed above.

