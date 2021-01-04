Consensus Hits 1-Day Volume of $191.00 (SEN)

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last week, Consensus has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. Consensus has a market cap of $967,145.00 and approximately $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Consensus coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,454.44 or 0.99741570 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00009166 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00018247 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00010754 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00058428 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000173 BTC.

About Consensus

SEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 coins and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 coins. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Consensus is consensus.ai

Consensus Coin Trading

Consensus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Consensus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Consensus using one of the exchanges listed above.

