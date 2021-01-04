ContentBox (BOX) Price Hits $0.0011

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ContentBox token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ContentBox has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00010214 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.29 or 0.00297126 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

ContentBox is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,201,304,465 tokens. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

