Contentos Trading Up 9.6% This Week (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 4th. In the last week, Contentos has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. Contentos has a total market cap of $15.57 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Contentos token can now be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00042449 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006192 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.69 or 0.00324481 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00032717 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003222 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00015384 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00023104 BTC.

About Contentos

Contentos (CRYPTO:COS) is a token. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,136,829,370 tokens. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio . The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io

Buying and Selling Contentos

Contentos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

